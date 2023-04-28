Chart of the Day: Why private banks get away with higher loan rates

(image) Private banks way ahead of public sector in loan rates In the financial year 2018-19, the gap between the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh loans of public sector banks and private sector banks was roughly 94 basis points. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. This increased to 1.3 percentage points in FY22 and has further widened to 1.5 percentage points in FY23, with private sector banks charging higher rates. Normally, the WALR on...