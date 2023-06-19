Chart of the Day | Should investors worry due to a fall in ROCE and RONW in FY23?

In FY23 India Inc’s ROCE declined to 12.7 percent from 13.3 percent in the previous year and its RONW declined to 12 percent from 12.8 percent in the previous year.

After a stellar run post-pandemic, Indian companies’ return on capital employed and return on net worth appear to have peaked in FY23. The manufacturing sector appears to be primarily responsible for the slippage while the services’ sector appears to be in relatively better shape, show data from CMIE, based on interim results. (image) Before getting into the data, a brief idea of why investors should also watch over ROCE and RONW in addition to others such as sales growth and...