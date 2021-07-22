Chart of the Day | Salaries bounced back after pandemic hit in FY21
After suffering initial cuts, salaries paid by listed companies returned to higher growth levels, but employees at bigger companies are at an advantage compared to smaller ones
July 22, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
Source: Shutterstock
When the first attack of COVID-19 hit Indian companies they took the axe to costs to survive and the softest one---employee costs-- was one of them. But the damage done was not a permanent one, at least not across sectors, and the impact has differed by the size of companies. Unfortunately, employees at the smaller companies have suffered the most.
(image)
Growth in employee costs had already decelerated in FY20 and it went lower in FY21, with salary growth at...