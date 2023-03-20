English
    Chart of the Day: Odisha grabs the steel output crown

    Odisha’s push for value addition of its iron ore deposits within the state is bearing fruit, Maharashtra saw the second highest growth in FY18-22 

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    March 20, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    As Odisha shows, states must also do their best to encourage value addition of these minerals within the state, creating investment and employment opportunities within the state

    The government’s reply to a question asked in the Lok Sabha gives an insight into which states are contributing more to India’s crude steel production and which ones are lagging. In FY18, Jharkhand held the crown for the highest steel-producing state with an output of 17.1 million tonnes. But stagnation in its output meant that Jharkhand has slipped to second place in FY22 with its output slipping marginally in these five years. (image) Odisha which was in second place in FY18...

