Chart of the Day: In spite of hurdles, e2W sales scale new highs in FY23

Amid fierce debates and deliberations over India’s ability to meet the tall targets set for transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the domestic two-wheeler sector has made some headway in terms of sales performance. Chart 1 shows the sales trajectory. Electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) sales until February of fiscal (FY) 2023 surged to 637128 units, which is 1.7 times of that sold in FY2022. This is in spite of some standardising of batteries used and also controversy over the alleged fraudulent claims...