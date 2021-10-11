Chart of the Day | Global food prices stay on upward course

Representative Image

The FAO Food Price Index is back on an uptrend after a brief dip that had given rise to hopes of food inflation backing down. In September, the index rose by 1.2 percent over the previous month and a whopping 32.8 percent over a year ago. The price of cereals rose by 2 percent over a month ago, with wheat prices rising the most due to improving demand and tighter availability. Rice and barley prices rose too. Vegetable oils continue...