Chart of the Day | Global food inflation is retreating, but India faces cereal trouble

Representative image. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - D1BETTMEIYAA

The FAO’s Food Price Index for September came in at 136.3 and is within reaching distance of its January level of 135.6. It is down by 1.1 percent sequentially but up by 5.5 percent over a year ago. The decline has been led by a sharp fall in vegetable oils, mainly due to improved supply conditions across the edible oil complex but also due to fears of a slowdown worrying the financial market in commodities. A decline in crude oil...