Chart of the Day: Foreign investors take passive funds route to Indian equity markets

The latest round of foreign investments into Indian equity markets are being driven by exchange traded funds (ETFs), the so-called passive funds that aim to mimic market returns. As per EPFR, India funds saw net inflows of about $4.2 billion. The bulk of these investments went into ETFs. Net ETF inflows until April, till which the latest data is available, stood at $3.3 billion, shows an analysis of EPFR data by Kotak Institutional Equities. “We assume the trend of...