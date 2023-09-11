Chart of the Day: Food inflation chills in August, despite sticky rice prices

wheat

The FAO Food Price Index brought good tidings for governments seeking good news on the food inflation front, with the August figure falling by 2.1 percent sequentially and down 11.8 percent over a year ago. (image) (image) India’s move to ban white rice exports did lead to a spike in global rice prices to the tune of 9.8 percent, but the cereal price sub-index was still down 0.7 percent over July and down 14.1 percent over a year ago, due...