Chart of the Day | Edible oil fires up food inflation again

One of the data points before the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, as it meets this week, will be global food inflation. December's good news of a fall in global food prices was short-lived, as January’s FAO Food Price Index rose by 1.14 percent over December and by 19.5 percent over a year ago. The index has now risen above its November level, therefore returning to its trend of an upward climb. Edible oil prices led the climb, with a 4.2 percent increase over December. The...