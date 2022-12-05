Chart of the Day: Bank credit to big industry picks up steam 

In the three months between August and October 2022, bank credit to large industry has started to pick up. The increase in loans outstanding to large industry amounted to more than a fifth of the increase in total non-food credit outstanding in these three months. (image) The increase in personal loan balances was a third of the total rise in non-food loans outstanding, but that was according to expectations. What’s interesting is the sharp year-on-year rise in loans outstanding to...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is a geopolitical thaw in the making? Markets are not holding their breath
Dec 2, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China unrest is bad news for Xi Jinping, Jet Airways' future looks cloudy, fuel prices and politics do not mix, all that glitters is gold, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers