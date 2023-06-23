Central banks’ battle with inflation enters a new phase of 'pain'

Jun 23, 2023 / 11:27 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Headline rates of inflation across most of the world’s economies have fallen back sharply.

Chris Giles in London, Colby Smith in Washington and Martin Arnold in Frankfurt Global central banks are entering a new phase in their battle with inflation as economists warn that recessions will be the price of achieving shared 2 per cent goals. Headline rates of inflation across most of the world’s economies have fallen back sharply since the autumn but core rates — which exclude volatile categories such as energy and food — remain at or close to multi-decade highs. These rates,...