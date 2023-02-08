English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A cautious but optimistic RBI mirrors the mixed signals from economic indicators, external factors

    The Reserve Bank of India clearly feels inflation is still a tad too high for comfort. Current data points suggest rates may pause at this level. Key task for RBI is to ensure economic growth doesn’t suffer because of inadequate liquidity

    Shanti Ekambaram
    February 08, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
    Reserve Bank of India. (File image)

    Reserve Bank of India. (File image)

    With the 25-bps hike today that takes the repo rate to a seven-year high of 6.5 percent, the Reserve Bank of India has acted in line with market expectations. The moderating retail inflation in the last few months and moderate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have reassured the RBI to go for a 25-bps hike, ending the fiscal year on a much more optimistic note.

    Supporting Economic Growth

    Importantly, the central bank remains committed to providing adequate liquidity to support economic growth. Key drivers of economic growth of 6.8 percent estimated for this year have been:

    * Strong urban consumption