    FDI flow strong, FPI inflows improving, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also asserted that India’s external debt ratios are low by international standards.

    Shubham Raj
    February 08, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, during bi-monthly monetary policy announcement on February 8, said that the foreign investment in India remains robust.

    Das said that net foreign direct investment (FDI) flows remained strong at $22.3 billion during April-December 2022. Though it was a little lower compared to $24.8 billion in the corresponding period last year.

    Even as foreign portfolio investment has been a cause of worry for the Indian market, Das believes the situation is improving.

    “Foreign portfolio flows have shown signs of improvement with positive flows of $8.5 billion during July to February 6, led by equity flows,” he said, adding later that foreign portfolio flows are, however, negative during the financial year so far.