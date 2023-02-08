English
    Longish pause in rate hike from April policy seems imminent but possibility of cuts later this year looks extremely unlikely

    At the current juncture, when the headline CPI is already within the MPC's target range and expected to trend downwards, a longish pause, starting from the April policy, seems imminent.

    Unmesh Kulkarni
    February 08, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
    RBI Monetary Policy

    Unmesh Kulkarni – Managing Director Senior Advisor, Julius Baer India

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised policy rates by 25 bps, taking the repo rate to 6.5 percent. This was pretty much in line with our expectations of a “reduced” quantum of hike. The MPC also continued with its stance of “withdrawal of accommodation”, while market expectations were divided on the stance, with a certain section of the market expecting the MPC to change the stance to neutral.

    The rate action of 25 bps was widely expected; however, unlike market expectations, the RBI Governor did not give out a dovish message in his speech.

    Some key takeaways from the RBI Governor’s statement: