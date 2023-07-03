Cash is no longer trash for investors

Jul 3, 2023 / 12:14 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

An urge to keep cash on hand in case of a nasty shock and managing liquidity has 'got to be front and centre'.

Katie Martin Cash rules everything around me, as the Wu-Tang Clan observed in their mid-90s hip-hop classic that now serves as a handy soundtrack to financial markets. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio once derided easy-access pots of money on deposit as garbage. “Cash is trash,” he said in early 2020. “Get out of cash” and in to more diversified assets likely to deliver a higher return, he said. Dalio was not to know that the COVID pandemic would go global just a few...