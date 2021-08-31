Carbon offsets: a licence to pollute or a path to net-zero emissions?

Aug 31, 2021 / 12:37 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Camilla Hodgson In London and Billy Nauman in New York Can planting trees in Guizhou province cancel out emissions from natural gas burned for energy in offices and homes across China? That’s the idea behind a deal struck in July by oil major Shell to supply PetroChina with an undisclosed quantity of liquefied natural gas branded “carbon neutral”. The deal was part of a nascent but growing trend, in which fossil fuel shipments are paired with carbon offsets — units that...