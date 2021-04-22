MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion
  
  1
Last Updated Last Updated : April 22, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can China's buying help spur a recovery in gold prices?

A weak dollar is believed to be the biggest supporting factor for gold prices.

Shishir Asthana

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Be a Pro and access unlimited premium content. Subscribe Now!