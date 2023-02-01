Budget 2023: Why markets fell despite a well-crafted document

Markets needed a trigger to sell off. That trigger seems to have come from the new tax regime. (Representative Image)

Budgets and markets behave like Yin and Yang. They counter-balance each other. Budgets influence markets and markets also have a way of influencing how a budget positions itself. Indeed, markets have a way of over reacting to budgets. The best of budgets tend to be liked less by markets. The budgets which the market celebrates as dream budgets turn out to be let-downs later. So, expecting a budget to undo damage done in the market is not realistic. When the market...