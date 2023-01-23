English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Time to reinvent the budget exercise altogether

    The hype around the Union Budget no longer makes sense. Instead, the government should formulate a budget and present it in a manner that suits the needs of the day

    Prosenjit Datta
    January 23, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Time to reinvent the budget exercise altogether

    The chief economic advisor to the Finance Ministry and his team or the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council or even the Niti Aayog can be given the task to recommend a Budget making exercise that goes with the requirements of the day

    Turning the annual Union Budget into a circus and hyping up the Union Finance Minister’s speech on that occasion makes no sense. The Union Budget in India generates more hype than a financial statement projecting the government’s revenues and expenses for the coming year has any right to. Economists, stock market analysts, corporate chieftains and sundry others wait with bated breath for the Union Finance Minister’s speech to get an inkling about the macroeconomic thinking of the government and also...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The far-reaching consequences of ChatGPT

      Jan 20, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India-Russia bonhomie, sacking spree in tech sector, time for PLI version 2.0, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers