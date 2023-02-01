Budget 2023: Measures short-circuit energy transition excitement

Highlights Duty exemption on import of machinery to manufacture lithium-ion cells extended Govt will provide viability gap funding for battery energy storage systems The measures will further India’s green energy transition But India should do more to catch-up with leading countries in energy transition India’s investments in energy transition are largely concentrated in renewable energy whereas countries such as China, US, Germany are making more investments in electrified transport The Budget 2023 has made green growth a priority area but took a piecemeal approach to achieve...