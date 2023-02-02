Budget 2023 provides a great opportunity for investors

The budget of 2023 is notable in not only what it gives to the citizens but also what it can take from investors. (Representative image)

Budget 2023 was an event market players waited with bated breath. I wrote about my pre-budget expectations in my previous article here. In my opinion the budget has more or less delivered on the list of expectations I had. That the budget was expected to be generous was a given, since it’s the last one before elections next year. The biggest relief to stock market investors was that the LTCG (long term capital gains) were not tweaked. This fear was a...