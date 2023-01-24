Budget 2023: Focus will remain on sustainable allocations to power growth

The budget exercise is about allocation of financial resources to various projects and assigning priorities to them.

Budget 2023 will be the last full budget before the general elections in 2024. The BJP-led government, in its tenure of 10 years, has provided a clear roadmap for India’s economic growth over the next 25 years. If Budget 2022 was themed on AIM (Agriculture, Infrastructure and Money for Growth), then Budget 2023 will be based on the ‘4Is’ of Indian economy. As spelt out by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, these are: infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusive growth of the...