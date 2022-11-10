Blind spots that threaten financial stability

Representative image

Highlights The events in the UK pension funds show that there are many unexpected sources of risk There are many such blind spots that could pose a significant risk to markets Apart from the risks in the financial markets, the irrational whims of autocratic leaders are also a concern The fabled fixed income savant James Grant famously quipped in early 2022: “Rising Interest Rates Are the Kryptonite of Financial Assets.” He proved very prescient, as he usually is. 2022 has been a financial...