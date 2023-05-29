BJP scores a six with sengol

For the BJP, the Sengol event is yet another chapter to deepen its roots in Tamil Nadu and overcome the image that it is a North Indian party

With one deft swing of the Sengol, Narendra Modi has put the opposition – mainly the Congress and the DMK – on the defensive. Even as he shrugged off the protest that the President of India was not inaugurating the new Parliament with his now typical disdain, he and his political managers quickly had the opposition scurrying for cover by unveiling the Sengol - and how its handing over to Jawaharlal Nehru had symbolized the transfer of power from...