Bitcoin is stepping up when central banks fail

Bitcoin | Representative image

It is hardly a secret that central bankers in some of the world’s most prominent economies dislike and distrust Bitcoins and other crypto currencies. The idea of a decentralised alternative to the official currency using peer-to-peer technology to bypass all regulatory controls is anathema to them. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the institution that represents most central banks in the world, has criticised Bitcoin and other crypto currencies time and again. It has pointed out that crypto currencies are...