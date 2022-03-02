Biocon’s expensive bet ignores execution risks

Representative image

Biocon is paying a high price to deepen its presence in the US and other markets. The company’s subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, is paying $3.3 billion for Viatris’ biosimilars business. The price is 16.5 times the estimated operating earnings of Viatris’ biosimilars business in 2022, certainly not cheap. Biocon will pay $2 billion cash and offer equity stake in Biocon Biologics. Biocon already has a business collaboration with Viatris. It is supplying biosimilars to Viatris, which was formed through the merger...