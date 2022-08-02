English
    Big boys Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland revving up sales underscore CV upcycle

    CV sales are powering ahead, establishing the upcycle in the sector, in spite of challenging times. Both Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland saw this across all sub-segments--medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and buses.

    Vatsala Kamat
    August 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    Representative image

    On Monday, July sales numbers of commercial vehicle (CV) makers came as a booster shot for the sector. Frontrunners Tata Motors Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd that together comb off over two-thirds of the CV market, recorded a 43 percent and 56 percent respectively year-on-year (yoy) jump in  domestic sales for the month. Besides, it comes on the back of strong June quarter (Q1FY2023) sales and reasonably good results in spite of uncertainties on raw materials and their prices. Last week,...

