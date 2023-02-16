English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Bharat Forge: Fixing overseas operations key to earnings ramp-up

    Bharat Forge needs to up its game in overseas operations to be able to expand consolidated profitability

    Vatsala Kamat
    February 16, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    Bharat Forge: Fixing overseas operations key to earnings ramp-up

    What is in favour of Bharat Forge is that the company has pushed boundaries both geographic and business, to de-risk earnings trajectory. Representative image

    Highlights Bharat Forge’s overseas subsidiaries dragged consolidated earnings Overseas entities together posted pre-tax loss against profit a year ago Aluminium units need to up their capacity utilisation Standalone entity fared well with robust margin expansion Defence segment holds promise with business expected to grow three times De-risking strategy is slowly paying off Global engineering company Bharat Forge’s resolve to diversify and de-risk its business from auto components to other areas of engineering has been coming to fruition in the last few years. Slowly but surely the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Import slump, a double-edged sword

      Feb 16, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China rethinks BRI strategy, Vodafone-BSNL merger could be disastrous, lighten ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers