Bharat Forge: Fixing overseas operations key to earnings ramp-up

What is in favour of Bharat Forge is that the company has pushed boundaries both geographic and business, to de-risk earnings trajectory. Representative image

Highlights Bharat Forge’s overseas subsidiaries dragged consolidated earnings Overseas entities together posted pre-tax loss against profit a year ago Aluminium units need to up their capacity utilisation Standalone entity fared well with robust margin expansion Defence segment holds promise with business expected to grow three times De-risking strategy is slowly paying off Global engineering company Bharat Forge’s resolve to diversify and de-risk its business from auto components to other areas of engineering has been coming to fruition in the last few years. Slowly but surely the...