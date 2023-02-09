Bernstein’s Venugopal Garre says peak repo rate will be 7 percent in this cycle

Venugopal Garre, Managing Director, Sanford C Bernstein. (Illustration by Suneesh)

Infrastructure capital expenditure (capex) growth in the budget is moderating and not accelerating, feels Venugopal Garre, managing director, Sanford C. Bernstein. Speaking of limitations to private capex expansion, he points to near-term challenges in access to and cost of funding. Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 25 basis points rate hike, he is certain that rate actions ahead will hinge on inflation and on US rate actions. He argues that while India is in the early stages of its...