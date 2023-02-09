English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Bernstein’s Venugopal Garre says peak repo rate will be 7 percent in this cycle

    The gains from the shift of international companies away from China is benefiting India a bit but not to the extent envisaged earlier

    Vatsala Kamat
    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Bernstein’s Venugopal Garre says peak repo rate will be 7 percent in this cycle

    Venugopal Garre, Managing Director, Sanford C Bernstein. (Illustration by Suneesh)

    Infrastructure capital expenditure (capex) growth in the budget is moderating and not accelerating, feels Venugopal Garre, managing director, Sanford C. Bernstein. Speaking of limitations to private capex expansion, he points to near-term challenges in access to and cost of funding. Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 25 basis points rate hike, he is certain that rate actions ahead will hinge on inflation and on US rate actions. He argues that while India is in the early stages of its...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC plays it safe, more rate hikes coming?

      Feb 8, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: No end to rate hike cycle, make the most of market volatility, puzzling economi...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers