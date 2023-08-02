Beijing holds China’s economic future in its hands

Aug 2, 2023 / 11:44 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

China’s central government is one of the least indebted in the world. It has ample scope to transfer cash to households, boost consumption and get the economy moving.

Robin Harding China’s economy defies analogies. Just as its growth over the past four decades was unprecedented, its current difficulties — and it certainly has a problem, if not quite a crisis — are unique. It is not Japan in 1990, Korea in 1997 or the US in 2008. China does not face a financial crisis or a balance sheet recession; indeed, with growth still roughly on course to reach 5 per cent this year, it does not face a...