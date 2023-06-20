Bank of Baroda must show it is special beyond the performance metrics

Bank of Baroda: Coming into a new light

Highlights Bank of Baroda’s balance sheet took a hit after it swallowed Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank in government-engineered merger in 2018-19 Market valuation has soared in recent months and investors are looking at the bank differently Profitability metrics have improved sharply in past 2-3 years with bad loan stockpile reducing More than performance, lateral hiring from private sector has worked wonders for Bank of Baroda Improving governance, credit risk processes will ensure the bank continues to be favourable pick for investors In September 2018,...