As volatility beckons in 2022, the big investment themes investors should latch on to

We have witnessed very strong performance of Indian equities since the COVID-19 lows of 2020. This was possible due to attractive valuations during the COVID panic, better than anticipated economic recovery in general, strong corporate profitability in particular, and more importantly huge liquidity support all through. As 2022 looms large, some of these conditions may have changed significantly. The loose monetary policies and frequent stimuli of the last decade are beginning to reverse in most parts of the globe. Given...