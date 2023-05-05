As equities rally, should investors follow a game of patience?

Investors must steadfastly stick to their discipline when markets run away. And they must create their own watchlist

Equity markets have significantly surprised us in April. The FII selling which was unabated for many quarters reversed direction suddenly. They ended up net buyers in April. FII buying seems set to continue through May. The Nifty showed remarkable strength even in the face of poor quarterly performance and weak guidance by front line information technology (IT) majors. The Nifty’s 6.56 per cent rise in April was clearly something few people were prepared for. This probably best indicates that index...