English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    As equities rally, should investors follow a game of patience?

    Macro headwinds globally and locally, predictions about the upcoming weak monsoon and the looming scarcity of capital make one feel that patience may not be a bad thing 

    Shyam Sekhar
    May 05, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST
    As equities rally, should investors follow a game of patience?

    Investors must steadfastly stick to their discipline when markets run away. And they must create their own watchlist

    Equity markets have significantly surprised us in April. The FII selling which was unabated for many quarters reversed direction suddenly. They ended up net buyers in April. FII buying seems set to continue through May. The Nifty showed remarkable strength even in the face of poor quarterly performance and weak guidance by front line information technology (IT) majors. The Nifty’s 6.56 per cent rise in April was clearly something few people were prepared for. This probably best indicates that index...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed on the fence

      May 4, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s dependence on trade with China is a risk, unseasonal rains wreaks hav...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers