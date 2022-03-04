Algo Rhythm | The Art of Backtesting your Algo – Part 1

In our previous article, we discussed about the concepts & challenges in Backtesting. In this article, we will deep dive into the core KPIs of our backtesting model. Will you become a topper since you got one hundred out of one hundred in maths? How about English, Science, Social studies, Languages, Sports, Assignments? The same logic holds good for Trading. You must analyse all backtesting parameters before you take a strategy live. Do not get carried away by rosy and crazy...