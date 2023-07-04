Ajit Pawar’s revolt upsets opposition unity plans

Though Sharad Pawar commands deep loyalties, it is Ajit Pawar who has been the NCP’s organizational man, managing elections, candidates and the party’s outreach

Highlights Ajit Pawar’s alliance with the Shinde-Fadnavis government along with key NCP ministers has dented opposition heft With departure of key MLAs, NCP cannot bring its full strength to the MVA BJP is willing to build alliances and even abandon its ethical politics on corruption for 2024 election win Erstwhile allies like the Akali Dal are being brought back, and smaller parties with captive vote banks in UP and Bihar are being roped in Potential revolt against Nitish Kumar in Bihar by BJP cannot...