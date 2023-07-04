English
    Ajit Pawar’s revolt upsets opposition unity plans

    For the BJP, the opportunistic tie up with Ajit Pawar will further underline that the party is not averse to sacrificing ethical politics for the sake of power play ahead of the 2024 elections 

    GC Shekhar
    July 04, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST
    Though Sharad Pawar commands deep loyalties, it is Ajit Pawar who has been the NCP’s organizational man, managing elections, candidates and the party’s outreach

    Highlights  Ajit Pawar’s alliance with the Shinde-Fadnavis government along with key NCP ministers has dented opposition heft With departure of key MLAs, NCP cannot bring its full strength to the MVA BJP is willing to build alliances and even abandon its ethical politics on corruption for 2024 election win Erstwhile allies like the Akali Dal are being brought back, and smaller parties with captive vote banks in UP and Bihar are being roped in Potential revolt against Nitish Kumar in Bihar by BJP cannot...

