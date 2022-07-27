English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A peak in the US dollar will lead to a pivot in emerging markets inflows

    As the US Fed hikes interest rates once again, the question for the markets is when do we see peak inflation, peak rates and a peak in the US dollar  

    Ajay Bagga
    July 27, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    A peak in the US dollar will lead to a pivot in emerging markets inflows

    A stronger dollar leads to a vicious circle of falling credit ratings for both emerging economies and for corporates based out of EMs

    When India got independence in 1947, the Rupee exchange rate to the US Dollar was Rs 3.3 per USD. By the time I started working in 1990 for an American bank, the Rupee was Rs 17.1 per USD. By the time the first FIIs started investing in India, the exchange rate had fallen to Rs 32 per USD. And in the next three decades we have reached a level of slightly less than Rs 80 per USD. Bangladesh Taka...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will Zomato deliver profit anytime soon?

      Jul 26, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank presses profit button, UltraTech faces margin test, RBI’s rupee firefight, inflation endgame and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers