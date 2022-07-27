A peak in the US dollar will lead to a pivot in emerging markets inflows

When India got independence in 1947, the Rupee exchange rate to the US Dollar was Rs 3.3 per USD. By the time I started working in 1990 for an American bank, the Rupee was Rs 17.1 per USD. By the time the first FIIs started investing in India, the exchange rate had fallen to Rs 32 per USD. And in the next three decades we have reached a level of slightly less than Rs 80 per USD. Bangladesh Taka...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will Zomato deliver profit anytime soon?
Jul 26, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank presses profit button, UltraTech faces margin test, RBI’s rupee firefight, inflation endgame and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers