A peak in the US dollar will lead to a pivot in emerging markets inflows

A stronger dollar leads to a vicious circle of falling credit ratings for both emerging economies and for corporates based out of EMs

When India got independence in 1947, the Rupee exchange rate to the US Dollar was Rs 3.3 per USD. By the time I started working in 1990 for an American bank, the Rupee was Rs 17.1 per USD. By the time the first FIIs started investing in India, the exchange rate had fallen to Rs 32 per USD. And in the next three decades we have reached a level of slightly less than Rs 80 per USD. Bangladesh Taka...