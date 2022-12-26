English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Julius Baer On 2023 | Will India Continue To Outperform?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A New Year of dissent awaits the RBI’s monetary policy committee

    Divergences and dissent emerge during periods of economic recovery as emerging data is conflicting

    Aparna Iyer
    December 26, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    A New Year of dissent awaits the RBI’s monetary policy committee

    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image: PTI)

    In the 16 odd times that the Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee met since the pandemic broke in March 2020, two of the latest huddles witnessed dissent from members. Dissenting voices are not new as in the year preceding the pandemic, the MPC met seven times and saw dissent at three of the meetings. The signs of current dissent were visible early on but going into the New Year, the MPC could see the chasm widen and this...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gas shortage puts fertiliser industry in a tight spot

      Dec 23, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s housing sector well poised, improving ties with Iran crucial for India, ITC facing some rough weather, plan to optimise economic and social progress, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers