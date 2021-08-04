A multi-year capex cycle in India looks convincing this time

Time and again, over the last decade, green shoots of capital expenditure (capex) revival have been nipped by strong headwinds before they had the chance to grow into a full-blown cycle. But this time around, several factors seem to be converging to drive a powerful multi-year capex cycle. To be sure, the main push to the capex cycle continues to be government infrastructure expenditure- mainly on roads, railways, airports and smaller projects such as bridges, dams and irrigation projects. For...