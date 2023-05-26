A deep dive into Muthoot Finance’s business model 

The primary driver behind AUM growth has been a synchronous appreciation in gold price

Muthoot Finance has rallied by 8% this week, and 6% of the appreciation happened over a single day. This gains even more relevance as the recent euphoria followed an extended period of pessimism towards the stock. The one-year return leading up to the last week was an impressive 13% for Nifty, while Muthoot Finance corrected by as much as 9% during the period. The recent turn in fortunes for the stock has been driven by the company’s Q4 FY23 results....