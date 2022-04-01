A crude shock and how investors should reset their portfolios

Oil and fuel storage tanks at the Sinclair Casper Refining Co. oil refinery in Casper, Wyoming, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24. 2022. Oil extended its retreat from a seven-year high, slipping back below $100 a barrel in London, as Russias invasion of Ukraine forced traders to grapple with a fluid market environment. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

Economies around the world had only recently started to recover from the devastation of Covid-19. But, their two-steps-forward was followed by a one-step-back as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated and ended up in crippling sanctions on Russia. This worsened supply constraints even further, sending crude spiralling way out of everyone’s comfort zone. Economic impact of crude shocks India imports 85% of its crude requirements. In fact, crude accounts for almost one-third of India’s imports, which is the highest among...