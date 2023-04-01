Earlier this week the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) released its list of the best scotch whiskies of 2023. The judges awarded the top prize to the Glenturret Triple Wood 2022. The Glenturret is Scotland’s oldest single malt distillery, and the Triple Wood 2022 scored a stupendous 99 points out of a possible 100. The IWSC jury described the whisky as “a summer Turkish delight of sweet raisin, marmalade, and orange blossom aromas with a rich fruitcake palate, hints of brown sugar and honey, with a creamy toffee texture on the finish.”

But there’s something as delightful as its taste, and that is its price: the Highland whisky retails for about $60 a bottle.