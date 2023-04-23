The latest in Glenfiddich’s Grand series, the 29-year-old Grand Yozakura is inspired by the fleeting joy of ‘cherry blossom viewing at night.’ The limited edition whisky is also the first Scottish single malt to have been finished in casks that previously held Awamori. Made from rice and native to Okinawa, Awamori is Japan’s oldest distilled alcoholic spirit and is said to have intense flavours. According to Glenfiddich, the “nose offers zingy herbal aromas, while the palate is layered with toasted oak and silky tannins” and the finish is earthy and lingering. Expect a whisky with lots of mouthfeel if you can afford the $2,200 price tag.