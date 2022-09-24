Her new photo-novel, the latest of 14 books that she has published, now presents a collection of her earliest works from a time when she did not yet consider herself a photographer. Let’s See is a probing remembrance of “an eye I no longer have access to.”

During the pandemic, Singh poured through 40 years of her archives and found these images from the 1980s and '90s that she had created with her first camera, a Pentax ME Super with a 50 mm lens, but had since forgotten.

There's a tenderness, a gentle quality to these photographs—of hostel roommates, friends, family, weddings, funerals, self-portraits. The almost full-page photographs with little to no text are curated without any theme, to let you determine what the context or narrative behind the captures could perhaps be. The book is priced at INR 1,900 and available to order on Amazon.