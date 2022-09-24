This week on our curated list of all things luxury, whether in value or in experience: An immersion in nostalgia and culture at Haveli Dharampura; Dayanita Singh’s latest photo-novel; a new line of homegrown spirits; Roastery Coffee House’s beautiful new outlets; a must-play Metaverse game; and a pair of performance sneakers for running enthusiasts.
Picture this: you’re in the heart of Chandni Chowk, and yet the chaotic frenzy of Delhi’s oldest market doesn’t reach you. Instead, you sit enjoying high tea on the terrace of a historic haveli, with majestic views of the Jama Masjid and the Red Fort in the backdrop. As the sun begins its descent on the horizon, you’re invited to join in a kite flying session. Later, over a glass of your favourite red or white, a kathak recital enthrals you, as was the way in the olden days. To wrap up the night, comes a five-course dinner—a Chef's Tasting Menu of Old Delhi delights, including iconic chaats, meat preparations and desserts.
This is a nosedive into nostalgia, served with a side of cultural immersion at the 135-year-old Haveli Dharampura, which was marvellously restored from dereliction into the UNESCO-awarded heritage hotel that it is today. Spending an evening here is akin to stepping into a time capsule to the Mughal era, when architectural grandeur seamlessly met cultural and culinary indulgences—an experience that can only be termed luxurious!
In a YouTube interview with German publisher Steidl, Dayanita Singh says that she never wanted to be a photographer; “I came to photography by accident.” When that did happen, she became one of the first women photographers in India, who went on to be counted amongst the most remarkable image makers of our time.
Her new photo-novel, the latest of 14 books that she has published, now presents a collection of her earliest works from a time when she did not yet consider herself a photographer. Let’s See is a probing remembrance of “an eye I no longer have access to.”
During the pandemic, Singh poured through 40 years of her archives and found these images from the 1980s and '90s that she had created with her first camera, a Pentax ME Super with a 50 mm lens, but had since forgotten.
There's a tenderness, a gentle quality to these photographs—of hostel roommates, friends, family, weddings, funerals, self-portraits. The almost full-page photographs with little to no text are curated without any theme, to let you determine what the context or narrative behind the captures could perhaps be. The book is priced at INR 1,900 and available to order on Amazon.