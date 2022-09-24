English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsLuxury Lifestyle
    Haveli Dharampura in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk area.

    This week on our curated list of all things luxury, whether in value or in experience: An immersion in nostalgia and culture at Haveli Dharampura; Dayanita Singh’s latest photo-novel; a new line of homegrown spirits; Roastery Coffee House’s beautiful new outlets; a must-play Metaverse game; and a pair of performance sneakers for running enthusiasts.

    Satarupa Paul

    Sep 24, 2022 12:38 PM IST
    Experiences
    Experiences

    An evening at Haveli Dharampura, where Old Delhi’s charms come alive

    Picture this: you’re in the heart of Chandni Chowk, and yet the chaotic frenzy of Delhi’s oldest market doesn’t reach you. Instead, you sit enjoying high tea on the terrace of a historic haveli, with majestic views of the Jama Masjid and the Red Fort in the backdrop. As the sun begins its descent on the horizon, you’re invited to join in a kite flying session. Later, over a glass of your favourite red or white, a kathak recital enthrals you, as was the way in the olden days. To wrap up the night, comes a five-course dinner—a Chef's Tasting Menu of Old Delhi delights, including iconic chaats, meat preparations and desserts.

    This is a nosedive into nostalgia, served with a side of cultural immersion at the 135-year-old Haveli Dharampura, which was marvellously restored from dereliction into the UNESCO-awarded heritage hotel that it is today. Spending an evening here is akin to stepping into a time capsule to the Mughal era, when architectural grandeur seamlessly met cultural and culinary indulgences—an experience that can only be termed luxurious!

    endline
    Books
    Books

    Dayanita Singh’s latest photo-novel celebrates her early photography

    In a YouTube interview with German publisher Steidl, Dayanita Singh says that she never wanted to be a photographer; “I came to photography by accident.” When that did happen, she became one of the first women photographers in India, who went on to be counted amongst the most remarkable image makers of our time.

    Her new photo-novel, the latest of 14 books that she has published, now presents a collection of her earliest works from a time when she did not yet consider herself a photographer. Let’s See is a probing remembrance of “an eye I no longer have access to.”

    During the pandemic, Singh poured through 40 years of her archives and found these images from the 1980s and '90s that she had created with her first camera, a Pentax ME Super with a 50 mm lens, but had since forgotten.

    There's a tenderness, a gentle quality to these photographs—of hostel roommates, friends, family, weddings, funerals, self-portraits. The almost full-page photographs with little to no text are curated without any theme, to let you determine what the context or narrative behind the captures could perhaps be. The book is priced at INR 1,900 and available to order on Amazon.

    endline

    archives

    LOAD MORE
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.