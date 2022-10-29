For the second time this year, the music festival will return to its home ground, Pune.

The festival is aiming to return to its pre-pandemic status, with performances by The Lumineers, Dirty Loops and American rapper JID along with Indian hitmakers Anuv Jain and Krsna.

Internet sensations such as Berklee Indian Ensemble and Israeli alternative music pioneers Tiny Fingers are also set to make an appearance on stage in this edition.

Festival regulars such as Parekh & Singh and Kamakshi Khanna are making a comeback at Weekender, along with a host of first-timers such as Saachi, VelvetMeetsATimeTraveller, and Wild Wild Women. The two-day event is scheduled from November 25-27.