Morning stars | Not without my caffeine and canine — Intuit India MD on what he needs most to start the day

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

The right beans are as important as the right numbers for Sanket Atal. The MD of online accounting firm Intuit India is particular about his coffee. The other key components of his mornings include time spent with his dog and going for a walk or a run. Over to the Bengaluru-based Atal as he explains how he starts his day, and the different hues of mornings he has witnessed in other parts of the world.

Are you a morning person? What time do you get up on working days? What do you like about mornings?

Yes, I am. I wake up between 5.00-5.30am every day. The first two hours after I wake up are “my time” - they power me for the rest of the day. I make myself coffee, let my dog out into the backyard so he can continue his quest to find the cat that leaves just seconds before he is out the door, and then catching up on news with my coffee and my dog by my side. I then head out for a run or a walk which are my mindfulness practices. If I am walking, I like taking pictures of interesting things I see on the way as I find it therapeutic. Occasionally, I do a US call during my morning walk. When running, there is not much one can think about except focusing on breathing correctly and controlling the pace.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

I sleep for about 6-7 hours every night. I am not a late-night person and I find sleeping super important for a productive day. I love waking up without an alarm clock, so either I just wake up or my dog wakes me up.

What would mornings be like during college days? Can you share a funny anecdote?

I did my undergraduate studies at Cornell University in upstate New York and my postgraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, both extremely cold places in the winter. The best way to wake up was to step out into the freezing temperature, the shock of which would guarantee I was fully awake by the time I reached class.

There are two experiences during my time at undergrad and postgrad universities that I would like to share. At Cornell, we would find our way up a slope on campus through two feet of snow by holding on to rope-railings. Another time, my sister was visiting me in Wisconsin. We were heading out for shopping. Seeing that it was sunny outside, she just put on a regular winter coat, rather than a parka. She had to keep jumping on the spot to keep warm as we waited for the bus.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

I reach for it right away as I need to stay updated. Everyone in Intuit India has access to my phone number and they know that I am happy to have a call/chat as needed. But of late, I am trying to have some time during the weekends when I stay away from my phone and get uninterrupted time with family.

What is your regular news source in the morning?

I use news apps on my phone.

What's the first thing you have in the morning? What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

I am very particular about my coffee. For breakfast, I like all kinds of cuisines. I particularly like an omelet.

What are the two or three cities that you have worked in and know well, and what do you like about mornings in those places?

I've lived in different parts of the world, and have worked in Portland, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

In Portland, mornings were typically drizzly, but the traffic was manageable, so I used to enjoy my commute while listening to NPR (National Public Radio). I used to live in the suburbs and my office was in the city. Every morning, after parking my car, I would get coffee and a buttered bagel from a local coffee shop and then head to work.

In Hyderabad, I would enjoy walking around campus. Some mornings, even during weekdays, I used to go on a morning bike ride of about 40km with friends.

Any song or tune that you like to listen to in the morning, or captures the morning mood?

I have a playlist on Spotify that I keep adding to. I like various genres of music - Pop, Rock, Sufi and Bollywood. When I run, I listen to music and when I walk, I listen to podcasts.

What are weekend mornings like?

The same as weekdays. I like to occasionally make breakfast for the family, and we have it out on the balcony.