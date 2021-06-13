MARKET NEWS

Mizoram man Ziona Chana, head of the world’s largest family passes away at 76

His village became a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family, said the CM as well.

Moneycontrol News
June 13, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST
Ziona Chana passes away at 76. (Credits: Twitter/Mizoram CM)

Zion-a Channa, head of the world's largest family, passed away on June 13, tweeted Mizoram Chief Minister Zormathanga.

"With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children," read the Chief Minister's tweet.

Zion-a is known for holding a world record as the head of the 'world’s largest existing family' with 38 wives, 89 children and a large number of grandchildren. He would have turned 77 on July 21 this year.

Mr Chana got married for the first time in 1959 at the age of 15 and the last one in 2004 when he was 60. The total, 162 family members occupy a four-storied house called 'Chhuan Thar Run' or New Generation Home.

Zion-a passed away due to kidney failure and other complications at Trinity Hospital in Aizwal, reported Inside NE, a website covering news in the northeast.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Mizoram #trending #Ziona Chana
first published: Jun 13, 2021 06:53 pm

