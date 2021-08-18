WHO flags fake Covishield jabs in India and Uganda, issues advisory

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Representative image: Reuters)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has alerted that counterfeit Covishield vaccine doses have been identified in Uganda and India. Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactures the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India under the brand name Covishield.

"Falsified COVID-19 vaccines pose a serious risk to global public health and place an additional burden on vulnerable populations and health systems. It is important to detect and remove these falsified products from circulation to prevent harm to patients," the global body said in the alert.

The WHO said the vaccine identified in this alert is confirmed as falsified on the basis that it deliberately/fraudulently misrepresent its identity, composition or source.

The Serum Institute of India also confirmed that the doses were fake, it added.

In India, Covishield vials of 2ml were identified as fake after SII said it does not produce the vaccine in 2ml (four doses).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In Uganda, Covishield with Batch 4121Z040 and the expiry date (10.08.2021) was found, which was falsified.

The WHO called for increased vigilance within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these falsified products.

"Increased vigilance should include hospitals, clinics, health centers, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and any other suppliers of medical products," it said in the advisory.

All medical products must be obtained from authorised or licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked, the WHO added.

In case someone has used and is suffering from adverse reactions, WHO has advised them to seek immediate medical help and report the incident to national regulatory authorities.