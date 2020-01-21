App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Western Railway earns Rs 104 crore in fines from ticketless and irregular travellers

A WR release said 21.33 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel, including unbooked luggage, were detected during this period, which is 8.85 per cent more than numbers in the corresponding period of last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Western Railway recovered Rs 104.10 crore in fines from ticketless and irregular travellers between April to December 2019, officials said on Tuesday.

A WR release said 21.33 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel, including unbooked luggage, were detected during this period, which is 8.85 per cent more than numbers in the corresponding period of last year.

"In the month of December 2019, Rs. 10.14 crore was recovered in 2.13 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases," it said.

Close

"A total of 2,124 checks were conducted during from April to December 2019 against touts and other anti-social elements by the Commercial department," said Ravinder Bhakar, WR chief public relations officer.

related news

He said 1,821 persons were apprehended, prosecuted and fined under various sections of the Railways Act and 1,632 beggars were removed from railway premises by its Surakshini squad during the period.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Western Railway

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.