April 29, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

West Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: Voting begins for final phase of Bengal assembly polls, Mithun Chakraborty among early voters

West Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: Over 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates today when 35 assembly constituencies go to polls in the seventh phase.

West Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is taking place in eight phases. Of these, seven phases have concluded. The polling for
the eighth and finals phase is today (April 29). Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 35 seats in this phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 29, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has cast his vote for the final phase of Bengal polls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata. "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel," he told news agency ANI.

  • April 29, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | As the 35 constituencies in Bengal have begun polling in the eighth and final phase today, let us take a look at the contesting candidates based on their criminal cases, financial assets, educational qualifications, and gender representation, published by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). This analysis is based on the self-sworn affidavits of all 283 candidates.

    Read here | West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 8: 23% candidates have criminal records, 19% crorepati

  • April 29, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling begins for the final phase of the total eight-phased polls in Bengal

    Voting for the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections has begun across 35 seats in four districts. Over 84 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 283 candidates today in this phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

  • April 29, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the polling for eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Tnerritory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, seven phases have concluded. Eighth phase polling is today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

